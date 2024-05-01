U.S. DEA reclassifying marijuana as 'Schedule 3' drug calling it a 'less dangerous drug'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are reports that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to move to loosen federal restrictions on marijuana.

Marijuana is considered a "Schedule I" drug which means it has no medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Other drugs in that category include heroin and "LCD".

The Department reportedly wants to move it to "Schedule III".

Those substances are considered to have moderate to low potential for dependence.

The category includes things like Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids.

Once the DOJ makes the recommendation, it will take months to take effect after a public comment period.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun gave a voice to a local medical director at a neurological institute, a representative for a political organization that opposes marijuana legalization and commercialization and a cannabis manufacturer, about how this possible change will impact them.

2016 brought in the legalization of cannabis use for medical purposes in New York State.

Since then, DENT Neurologic Institute chief medical officer Laszlo Mechtler, MD and a team have developed a cannabis clinic where they see more than 13,000 patients who are being treated with medical cannabis for the treatment of medical disorders.

Mechtler said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug is groundbreaking and will help researchers like himself.

DENT Neurologic Institute chief medical officer Laszlo Mechtler, MD said, "How it effects sleep, how it effects anxiety, how it effects pain, how it effects chemo-related nausea. In general, it has so much benefit. We, at this point, don't have concrete randomized studies looking at the benefit of this plant."

Luke Niforatos is the executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM).

SAM is a marijuana policy organization that is working on a marijuana policy from a public health perspective.

The organization opposes the commercialization of marijuana and legalization, but support more research into its medical benefits and decriminalization of low level possession.

He said he is disappointed with this decision done by the Biden administration and calls it "anti-science".

"It keeps marijuana illegal at the federal level, which from our organization's perspective is good. However, what it does do is give the big marijuana industry which has now taken on investment from tobacco and alcohol the opportunity to write off their business expenses as a tax deduction. This means hundreds of millions of dollars in profits for this marijuana industry," Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) executive vice president Luke Niforatos told Kassahun over Zoom.

For manufacturer operators like Sean Connors, who is the vice president of Bison Botanics, he is calling this an historic move but says it is too soon to tell how this will impact cannabis manufacturers and dispensaries.

Bison Botanics vice president Sean Connors said, "We're hoping that this also opens up the door for more financial freedom when it comes to cannabis or more financial options. We're limited to the banking options that we have like lending options."