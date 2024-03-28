U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hosts Afghan Support Center in Buffalo to assist with resettlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is hosting an Afghan Support Center in Buffalo to assist with the resettlement of those who fled Afghanistan.

The support center, which is set up at the Hyatt in Downtown Buffalo, offers resources to those looking for housing, education, work opportunities, immigration services, and much more.

It opened on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday.

7 News' Lia Lando was there Thursday giving a voice to those looking to utilize the services offered as well as those working to help them make a better life here in America.

"When Taliban took over it was impossible for me to continue living there," explained Helal Massomi.

Massomi is one of thousands who have fled Afghanistan, she said her life was in danger because of her job.

"As a former government employee in Afghanistan and also being an ally to the United States, they would see me as a spy for the United States and they would kill me if I stayed there," said Massomi.

She said she had no choice but to leave her friends and family back in 2021 and start a new life here.

"It's extremely hard. The trauma that I endured while coming here would never leave me and I know that it's happening with all the Afghans that come here after the takeover of Afghanistan," she explained and said, "but I chose not to give up."

Massomi is now among dozens of people helping others facing similar situations. She's working at the support center as an Afghan Policy Advisor with Global Refuge.

"It's more than 76,000 people who need help with resettlement," said Massomi.

Taj Dawlatzai came to Western New York in January with his wife and 5-month-old son and Thursday was his second day at the support center.

"I come here to get some information about immigration, education, housing and different departments," said Dawlatzai.

He said he and his family are happy to be here and are ready to work.

"I want to take the education program here in the United States and I want to start a business in construction," said Dawlatzai.

His wife plans to study business at Monroe Community College. He said he worries about his family in Afghanistan and wants to help them find a home here too.

"And for that reason, I come here to find a good way and a legal way to get them to the United States," he said.

"It's unspeakable what can happen to people that are left behind," explained Kim Staffieri.

Staffieri and Jill Marie Bussey travel all over the country with the Afghan Support Center to help people like Dawlatzai.

"There are other service providers here too who provide mental health support, job training and opportunities," said Bussey, an immigration attorney.

"The one thing we find here in the Western New York area is the community support levels are out of this world," said Staffieri with the Association of Wartime Allies.

Massomi said she feels at home in the United States but worries about her family still in Afghanistan.

"It's extremely hard, extremely hard...especially with the threats that they're getting from Taliban and they're changing their places every day. They only need a little bit of peace to continue surviving," said Massomi.

The support center is open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.