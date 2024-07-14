Watch Now
Two shot, one stabbed at Golden Nugget in Buffalo

Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 14, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating after three people were injured early Sunday morning at The New Golden Nugget.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Buffalo Police said two men were shot and one man was stabbed inside the Golden Nugget. According to police, the three victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

