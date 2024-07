BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after two people were shot early Sunday morning in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police said a man and woman were shot just after 4 a.m. during an outdoor party near Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Street.

The two victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at ECMC, according to Buffalo Police.

Anyone with information are asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.