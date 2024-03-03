Two people escape house fire on Inter Park Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating after two people escaped a house fire on Inter Park Avenue Saturday night.

Officials say they received a call regarding a large fire inside a home on Inter Park Avenue. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire on the first floor and prevent it from spreading to the second floor.

Division Chief Daniel Bossi tells 7 News that no one was living on the first floor, but the two people living upstairs were home at the time of the fire.

"Once we got the report of possible people trapped, we brought in an extra three additional pieces of equipment, two pumpers, and one truck," he said. "We did end up utilizing all that additional man power while the fire was going on."

The two people were able to escape with no injuries.

Officials estimate the damage to the home is about $100,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.