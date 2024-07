BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men were shot in a Rite Aid parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. to Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Avenue.

Buffalo Police said two men, aged 30 and 33, were shot in a Rite Aid parking lot. According to police, the two victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.