Two men charged with threats, harassment at Buffalo mosque

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two men were arrested on Wednesday accused of making threats and harassing people inside Jami Masjid Buffalo on Genesee Street. Police say the two entered the mosque without permission and refused to leave until members called 911.

Mohammed Shariff, the Vice President of the mosque, and Myles Carter, the director of media relations, said members didn't recognize the two men. Shariff said the one man was acting strange.

"Anytime somebody enters the mosque at a time when we're not necessarily expecting them to there's always a little bit of concern especially if they may be not in their normal state of mind we have a concern just for basic safety matters but I wouldn't say anyone was frightened," Shariff said.

Police say the two men were charged with disrupting a religious service and harassment.

Mosque leaders said they do not support the charges and it was never their intent for anyone to be arrested.

"In situations when the mosque does contact law enforcement our intention is always for the safety of the individual and for the safety of the mosque members," Shariff said.

Buffalo police say this incident is still under investigation.

Meantime, leaders said despite this situation they want this mosque to continue to be a light and pillar for the community.

"We don't want it to be positioned that our goal is to shun someone and just keep the people here safe our mosque is open to everyone and we want to underscore that," Carter said.