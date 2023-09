BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a possible domestic related homicide after two people were found dead in their home.

Police responded to the residence in the first block of Zelmer Street, near Doat Street, just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

