BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo man who admitted setting the fire that destroyed the Old Pink in Allentown was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

John Burns, 42, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara after pleading guilty in July to arson of a building used in interstate commerce.

The fire destroyed the Old Pink at 223 Allen St. on June 17, 2024.

Burns had been kicked out of the bar after getting into a fight and later returned with a blowtorch, setting a fire at the back of the building. The longtime Buffalo institution burned to the ground.

Burns was arrested less than three months later and initially allowed to go to a rehabilitation facility.

But in May of last year, he was remanded after allegedly removing an ankle monitor he was required to wear while awaiting trial.

Burns had faced up to 20 years in prison.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Burns appeared in an orange jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him. His parents and several other family members were in the courtroom to support him.

Arcara said he had received 23 letters of support for Burns that discussed his struggles with mental health, substance abuse and alcohol.

WATCH: 'Truly sorry': Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for Old Pink arson

'Truly sorry': Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for Old Pink arson

The judge also received a handwritten letter from Burns just hours before the sentencing hearing.

In the letter, Burns apologized for the fire.

"I would like to express my deepest apologies to the community of Buffalo for setting the fire that destroyed the Pink," Burns wrote, adding that he was "truly sorry."

Arcara noted that the fire could have been catastrophic, but no one was injured.

The judge sentenced Burns to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Burns was also ordered to pay $708,519 in restitution.