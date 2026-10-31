BUFFALO, NY — Families gathered in Niagara Square on Halloween for the City of Buffalo’s first “Touch a Truck or Treat,” an event that brought city vehicles, costumes, candy and other activities to the heart of downtown.

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Trucks, treats and costumes take over Niagara Square for Halloween fun in Buffalo

The free event gave children the opportunity to explore vehicles from the Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department and Department of Public Works.

Adam Beam Families gathered in Niagara Square on Halloween for the City of Buffalo’s first “Touch a Truck or Treat,” an event that brought city vehicles, costumes, candy and other activities to the heart of downtown.

“We want to make the square, which is the people’s square, we want it to be accessible, open and fun for everyone,” Gabrielle Harrington, chief of staff for Mayor Sean Ryan, told WKBW at the event.

Harrington said the event also included the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, food trucks, giveaways and a bike raffle hosted by the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other activities included a costume parade, temporary tattoos, oversized chess and cornhole.

For Harrington, who brought her own children to the event, the turnout offered an early highlight. “The highlight is just seeing tons of people in the square, having the sun out and watching my kiddo get excited about all of the different trucks that she’s gonna explore,” Harrington said.

Adam Beam Families gathered in Niagara Square on Halloween for the City of Buffalo’s first “Touch a Truck or Treat,” an event that brought city vehicles, costumes, candy and other activities to the heart of downtown.

The event is part of an effort by Ryan’s administration to bring more activity to Niagara Square and City Hall.

“Niagara Square is the people’s front yard, and we’re making it a place where Buffalo families can come together and have some fun,” Ryan said in a news release. “We’re continuing to bring new energy to the square and City Hall, and Halloween is a perfect occasion to invite everyone over.”

Harrington said the Halloween event is expected to be the first of more events in the square, with the administration already considering ideas for the holiday season and next year.

“I would say this is the first of many,” Harrington said. “Stay tuned. We’re going to keep bringing people down to Niagara Square.”