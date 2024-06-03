'Today is happy': Thousands gather for Buffalo Pride Parade on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rainbow flags far outnumbered the raindrops on Sunday afternoon for Buffalo's Pride Parade.

"Today is happy. Most places you go to nowadays, it's a lot of hate with the political views of American right now, the division of America. You come down here and it's a relief," said Dustin Savage, who experienced the parade for the first time.

He and thousands of others lined Elmwood Avenue to watch the parade floats as they made their way from Forest Avenue to Allen Street.

This year's theme is "Now's the Time," the idea of support is reaching all ages in the 716.

"I love seeing families here being welcoming and supportive and just having a good time and being happy," said Kaylee Majuk and Madi Frew.

WKBW Digital 7 News team at Buffalo Pride



