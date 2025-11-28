BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo City Mission, in partnership with Wegmans, continued a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition Thursday as volunteers from across Western New York gathered to pick up and deliver holiday meals to families in need.

This year’s Turkey Express marks an expansion of the Mission’s outreach effort.

“Annually, Buffalo City Mission does what is called the Turkey Express, and last year we did 5,000 meals for people in our community,” said CEO Mark Jentsch. “We have actually increased that to 5,500 because of increased need.”

Volunteers lined up early to load cars with meals before heading out to deliver them directly to families, seniors, and individuals facing financial hardship or crisis. For many who participate, the day is as meaningful for the volunteers as it is for the recipients.

WATCH: Buffalo City Mission volunteers deliver holiday meals for families in need

'To make sure everyone has a meal': Buffalo City Mission volunteers deliver holiday meals for families in need

“We are all trying to serve the same purpose, and that is to make people feel good,” said volunteer Mary Recktenwald.

wkbw

Others noted that this year’s rising need is impossible to ignore.

“We see that there are a lot of shortages," said volunteer Jessica White. "We see that there is a need for more food to be given out to our neighbors, and this is one way to reach our neighbors in this time."

For longtime supporters and new volunteers alike, the spirit of giving defines the event.

“I am inspired by the dedication, commitment, and hearts of all the people on staff and our volunteers, it’s incredible,” Jentsch added. “Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors, and we as Christians at the Buffalo City Mission have a responsibility and a privilege to love our neighbors.”

Volunteer Maura Evans said the motivation is simple. “We always think about others first before we think about ourselves. We want to make sure everyone else has a full belly too.”

As car after car pulled away from the Mission’s center loaded with meals, the Turkey Express once again lived up to its purpose, bringing food, comfort, and community to thousands of neighbors across Western New York.