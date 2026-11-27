BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Front Park transformed into a holiday market this year, bringing holiday cheer and local vendors to Buffalo's west side.

Friday marked opening day for the market at Front Park for the first time. It was previously held at various locations across the city, including the Richardson Olmsted Campus, but owner Samara Katzman said they needed more space to pack in more than 100 local vendors.

"We've grown is really what it boils down to. We wanted to be able to stay in the City of Buffalo because that was important to us, to revitalize the city and walkability of events that are down here," Katzman said. "In addition to that, we wanted to support more small businesses."

WATCH: 'Tis the season: Buffalo Holiday Market debuts at Front Park with 100-plus vendors

'Tis the season: Buffalo Holiday Market debuts at Front Park with 100-plus vendors

Katzman said the market's local focus is part of what makes it special.

"You're supporting your own community when you come here," Katzman said.

Visitors to the market will find plenty on offer, including holiday decorations, crafts, clothing, baked goods and jewelry. Visitors can also rent an igloo and listen to live music.

"In addition to the vendors, we have lots of food options for everybody," Katzman added.

And Santa is on site daily. Visits are free.

For nearby resident Melanie Sage, shopping local on opening weekend was a draw.

"It's really nice to have this in Buffalo. I feel like maybe for the last few years we haven't had these cool little vending stations on the west side as much, but it's really cool that this is here," Sage said.

The holiday market is open now through December 23.

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