'Time to let the old things go': Old Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge to be taken down Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The old Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge over I-190 just north of Downtown Buffalo is coming down this weekend.

In its place will be a new signature bridge.

The 266-foot pedestrian bridge was constructed in Italy and shipped through the Atlantic and then the Erie Canal before it arrived in Buffalo.

The first barge carrying pieces of the park's signature pedestrian bridge completed its long transatlantic journey and arrived on the shore of Ralph Wilson Park in July. You can watch our report below and read more here. Ralph Wilson Park pedestrian bridge completes overseas journey and arrives in Buffalo

It will go into place on Saturday night. According to NITTEC, all lanes of I-190 between the Niagara Street and Porter Avenue exits will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The bridge is designed to better connect the West Side of Buffalo to the new park, which remains under construction, and the waterfront as well.

Residents of the West Side say they're excited.

Penny Wilondja: “I feel like it's a good idea. It's time to let the old things go and now.. brand new stuff.”

Tiona Billingsley: “The sooner the better. It's kind of an eyesore right now.”

Areliz Vigo: "I'm excited to see the new bridge and this new stuff.”

Francis Walelo: "The new one...I'm pretty sure it will be bigger and better and probably extra bright. So a lot more people would definitely see it.”