NEW YORK STATE (WKBW) — After a year marked by numerous violent domestic incidents across New York State, Republican lawmakers are introducing legislation they say is aimed at better protecting victims of domestic violence.

This legislation would create a public registry of repeat domestic violence offenders, modeled after a system in Tennessee, the first in the nation. Supporters say the registry would offer more transparency to the public and victims, while critics say it could raise serious concerns about due process and privacy.

"It's time for us to stand up and say that the victims are more important than the criminals," New York State Senator George Borrello said. "If we're not going to put them behind bars, we should at least put them on a list so people know who they are."

The public registry would list individuals with multiple criminal convictions. Lawmakers backing it say it would also apply only to repeat offenders.

WATCH: 'Time for us to stand up': New York Republicans push public registry for repeat domestic violence offenders

Borrello says the registry would target what he calls "serial abusers," people with at least two domestic violence convictions.

"People should have the right to know if this person has been convicted," Borrello said.

Borrello pointed to what he described as a revolving-door justice system, where offenders can quickly return to the community.

"Right now, if someone were to commit an act of domestic violence and it didn’t lead to serious injury or death, they could be back on the street in a matter of hours," he said.

Borrello adds that the registry would serve as an added layer of protection, particularly in hiring and modern dating environments.

"We now live in a world of social media and online dating," Borrello said. "People are meeting individuals they otherwise wouldn't have met. Before social media, you typically met people through social circles. Now, you can meet somebody from the other side of the world."

The bill is still in its early stages of the legislative process and would need approval from state lawmakers before becoming a law.