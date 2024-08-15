Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Tickets for 'Some Like It Hot' go on sale August 15

Tickets for 'Some Like It Hot' at Shea's go on sale August 15th
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wait for the new Broadway season at Shea's Performing Arts Center is almost over, and it's heating up!

Tickets go on sale for the Tony-Award winning musical 'Some Like It Hot' on August 15.

The song and dance spectacular will kick off the season at Shea's when it taps into town September 24-29.

Tickets will be available at the Shea's Box Office in Downtown Buffalo or online. Groups of 10 or more can place their tickets by calling (716) 829-1153 or emailing moshei@sheas.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!