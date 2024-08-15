Tickets for 'Some Like It Hot' go on sale August 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wait for the new Broadway season at Shea's Performing Arts Center is almost over, and it's heating up!

Tickets go on sale for the Tony-Award winning musical 'Some Like It Hot' on August 15.

The song and dance spectacular will kick off the season at Shea's when it taps into town September 24-29.

Tickets will be available at the Shea's Box Office in Downtown Buffalo or online. Groups of 10 or more can place their tickets by calling (716) 829-1153 or emailing moshei@sheas.org.