'Thursdays are a staple': Food Truck Thursday back in action at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's truly starting to feel like summer again here in Buffalo. Food Truck Thursdays is back in action for the 2024 season! This year, 24 vendors including four new ones are participating in this year's lineup for food trucks. 7 News got the chance to meet up with four of these vendors to show off what people can expect when they come down to Niagara Square.

The season runs through October, except July 4th. You can find the trucks at Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo from 11AM-2:30PM.