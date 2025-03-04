'Three years of a fight': Grand Island teen with Down Syndrome using YouTube to share leukemia battle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just one week ago, 17-year-old Joe Slachciak was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).

The Grand Island teen is now using his battle to inspire others by sharing his journey on YouTube.

Slachciak, who also has Down syndrome, has been creating content for years to connect with others who share his genetic condition. He is expanding his audience, hoping to bring joy and awareness to those following his fight against Leukemia.

"Joe was a little pale in skin, so we took him to the doctor. We ran some blood work, and then of course they got back to us and said you got to get Joe to the hospital right away," said his father, Kevin Slachciak.

Joe spent his recent birthday in the hospital but did not let that dampen his spirits. In a video shared online, he can be seen smiling as loved ones celebrated with him.

He is currently being treated at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Joe's YouTube channel, @JoesCorner007, has become a place for him to document his experience while undergoing treatment, which is expected to last three years.

"Having a little fun with it. It's distracting for Joe. We're having some fun, right? We've got a real good video coming out tonight," his father said.

Emily Mondschein, executive director at GiGi's Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center in Buffalo, has worked closely with Joe and calls him an inspiration.

"He's just so funny and so sweet. He's got such a good attitude. He's just a doll. He's just a handsome kid," Mondschein said.

In addition to his schoolwork, Joe also works at a pizza shop on Grand Island. Mondschein said he has built a "rich life" for himself, which is a testament to the hard work and determination of people with Down syndrome.

She said, "People with Down Syndrome, it doesn't come easy and they work very hard to get the skills that they have and the life that they have in place for them."

According to the American Cancer Society, children with Down syndrome are two to three times more likely to develop leukemia than their neurotypical peers. However, in Joe's case, there is reason for hope.

"The prognosis for individuals with Down Syndrome seems to be better than the neurotypical, so he has a good prognosis. He's got three years of a fight ahead of him, nasty medication and he's got to be in the hospital for 4-6 weeks," Mondschein said.

Despite the road ahead, Joe remains focused on spreading joy through his videos, hoping to bring smiles to those who follow his journey.

When asked if Joe had a GoFundMe page, his father said they do not plan to have one at this time.

However, be on the lookout for merchandise from Joe's YouTube page. It will be dropping later this month!