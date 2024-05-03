Three men sentenced for the murders of Tonawanda woman, two victims in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBKW) — It was an intense and emotional Friday morning inside Erie County Court when State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller sentenced three men in connection to the murder of a Town of Tonawanda woman and the murder of two others in Buffalo.

41-year-old Ernest B. Green, Jr., 41-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and 27-year-old Wayne Robbins were sentenced to 75 years to life in prison.

Last month, Green and Rodriguez were found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Cretacci.

The district attorney's office said on August 27, 2019, Green and Rodriguez murdered Cretacci and shot her two daughters, who were 8 and 11 at the time, during a home invasion robbery inside her home on Ebling Avenue.

WATCH RELATED: Charges in connection to Town of Tonawanda shooting that killed mother, injured two children

Four people indicted for murder in Tonawanda and Buffalo

In a press conference following the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney, Ryan Haggerty, said that the girls are doing well and are now 13 and 16.

A jury also found Green and Robbins guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder in a separate case.

The district attorney's office said a month later on September 27, 2019, Green and Robbins murdered 21-year-old Bethany B. Malloy and 26-year-old Shaquiel S. St. John during a robbery inside a two-unit residence on Merrimac Street in Buffalo.

Family members of the victims shared statements before Boller sentenced all three men.

Christina Gilinger, the mother of Malloy, was emotional speaking to Green in the courtroom. She also spoke on behalf of Malloy's son, Mario.

"The memories he has of her that he remembers the most is going to Chuck E. Cheese and Marvel movies. All good things. But the last memory he has of her is of her dying," Gilinger said.

Shaqueil St. John's brother, Anthony Avery, and mother, Rebecca Samuel, also shared emotional statements.

"To Mr. Green and Mr. Robbins — you took lives more valuable than yours combined," Avery said.