BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 20 people from 13 countries became U.S. citizens Wednesday during a naturalization ceremony aboard the USS Little Rock at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

For the new Americans, the moment marked the end of a years-long journey and the beginning of a new chapter in the United States.

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On Wednesday, dozens of lives changed forever as participants took the Oath of Allegiance aboard the historic naval vessel.

"I had that dream to step out of my home country when I was a kid," said Yijing Xu, who came to the United States from China.

Xu said becoming a U.S. citizen is a milestone she has worked toward for years.

"I feel excited after 16 years of first stepping in this country and starting in Philadelphia. And now I become part of it," she said.

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Even as she becomes a naturalized citizen, Xu said she plans to continue embracing her cultural roots.

"I am excited about the new chapter ahead and I will carry my culture and roots into this new chapter as well," she said.

The new citizens represent 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, China, Congo, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

WATCH: 'This was my dream': Dozens become U.S. citizens aboard USS Little Rock in Buffalo

'This was my dream': Dozens become U.S. citizens aboard USS Little Rock in Buffalo

Brian Luallen, president and CEO of the Buffalo Naval Park, said the ceremony highlights the meaning of citizenship.

"We are welcoming new citizens and adding them to the melting pot of America," Luallen said. "It is such a privilege to see these families come forward and these individuals take on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and make America their home."

Luallen also said that despite today’s political climate, events like this underscore unity.

"You have to imagine the palpable relief of getting through this process," he said. "It is a long process to become a citizen, but it is amazing to see the joy on their faces."

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Others described the day as unforgettable.

"Trust your heart and believe in God. This is a great country to be in," Xu said.

For many aboard the USS Little Rock, the ceremony marked not just citizenship, but the beginning of a new life in America.

