'This time of year can be so hard,' Buffalo City Mission hosts Thanksgiving dinner delivery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo City Mission volunteers took time out of their Thanksgiving to lend a helping hand during their annual "Turkey Express" event.

Volunteers loaded hundreds of ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals into a line of cars. These bags of turkey dinners were then delivered to handicapped, homebound and elderly individuals — or just neighbors hoping to enjoy a hot meal on a special day.

Kaitlyn Scanlon, a first-time volunteer, said she loved seeing her neighbors helping out when money can be tight.

"This time of year can be so hard. The holidays can be so hard. Everything is just getting so expensive," Scanlon said. "The fact that so many people showed up ... making sure people had a good holiday — that was my favorite part."

Volunteers were given an instruction sheet outlining how many meals each family needed, a map showing how to get to the delivery point and any special instructions.

"There's a lot of bad in the world, but there's also so much good," Scanlon said. "Sometimes the bad sticks out, but it's days like today and this holiday that there is good."