'This summer is also the ideal time': TSA sees record number of travelers, urges travelers to get REAL ID

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Were you on a flight on Friday, May 25, 2024? If yes, then we've got some news for you.

BREAKING NEWS: If you flew yesterday, congratulations, you were part of a record-setting day! @TSA officers screened more people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday (May 24th) than any other day in our 22-year history—2,951,163 individuals were screened! https://t.co/FGKq7N4WAL — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) May 25, 2024

Friday was the singular busiest day in the agency's history, with nearly three million people going through TSA across the nation. So if you traveled on Friday, congratulations! You were apart of history. Five of the ten busiest travel days have come in 2024 alone and nine of them have come in the last two years. With more and more people traveling, TSA wants people to remember to be at the airport early and to make the scanning process as seamless as possible by making sure no prohibited items are in your carry on.

"No matter when your flight leaves, arrive at the airport early, at least 90 minutes before boarding time for domestic flights and 120 minutes if you're traveling internationally giving yourself plenty of time to get through security and check in," AAA of Western New York Director of Travel Brian Murray says.

Now this time next year, the REAL ID requirement to travel on domestic flights will be in effect, making Memorial Day the first major holiday where the new rule will be enforced. The REAL ID requirement goes into effect May 7, 2025. If you have not ordered the REAL ID, here's what you need to know.

If you plan to use your drivers license, permit or ID card as identification to board a domestic flight, you will need to have your REAL ID by the May 7th deadline. For children under 18 flying with a companion, TSA does not require them to have an ID. The real ID is not mandatory to get. If you do not have a REAL ID by May 7th, you are required to bring your passport to board domestic flights.

In order to receive your REAL ID, you will need to visit your local DMV office and orer in person. You cannot order them online. Below is a list of required items needed when you go to order your new ID.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION WITH THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:



Full Legal Name

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence

Lawful Status.

You can learn more about the NYS guidelines for the REAL ID here.