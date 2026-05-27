'This is what community is all about': Buffalo Bills bring Community Take Over day to Buffalo Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day filled with fun, teamwork, and community spirit as the Buffalo Bills brought their third annual Community Takeover Day to schools across Western New York on Wednesday.

Head Coach Joe Brady and several Bills players visited eight local schools, spending time with students through games, activities, and school celebrations designed to strengthen the team’s connection with the community.

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At Hillery Park Elementary School in Buffalo, students lined the halls and fields, cheering "Let’s go Buffalo!" as players joined in field day activities and interacted with children throughout the day.

"You see how important the Buffalo Bills are to these kids," Brady said. "If I can be a part of it, it makes my life a lot better too."

Students had the chance to play football, take photos with players, and spend time outdoors with members of their favorite team.

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For student Elijah Barron, the experience was unforgettable.

"The best part was being able to play football with all my favorite players and being able to take pictures with them too,” Barron said.

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Brady said events like Community Takeover Day can leave a lasting impact on young students.

"All it takes is one of these opportunities that could potentially change one of these kids’ lives," Brady said. "I remember just being a kid, and I would’ve died to have my favorite football players come to my school."

Michelle Roberts, vice president of Community Impact for the Buffalo Bills, said the event also allows players to witness firsthand the difference they make off the field.

"It is a really fun time for them to get out here and see firsthand the impact that our players have, the impact that the Bills have, and how fun the players are with our community," Roberts said.

WATCH: 'This is what community is all about': Buffalo Bills bring Community Take Over day to Buffalo Schools

Buffalo Bills bring Community Take Over day to Buffalo Schools

Throughout the day, players participated in games, motivational conversations, and team-building activities with students, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to giving back across Western New York.

The Bills say Community Takeover Day continues to grow every year, helping strengthen the bond between the franchise and its fans throughout the region.

"Any time we can be around the little kids and have fun and be out in the community is always a good thing," Brady said.

And for students like Elijah Barron, the memories from the day are ones that will last for years.

"I’m going to tell them how fun it was to see my players and being on the news!" he said.

