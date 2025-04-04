'This is our homeland': Buffalo's Burmese community reacts to earthquake in Southeast Asia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is home to as many as 10,000 refugees from Burma, also known as Myanmar, where last week a 7.7 earthquake struck.

More than 3,000 people are believed to be dead, with more than 4,000 people injured.

In Buffalo, the Burmese community is awaiting word from their loved ones and planning on ways to help them.

I spoke with four local Burmese folks, including a Buddhist nun who has visited Buffalo several times and was still in Myanmar.

"Even though we are here...our spirit...our soul is it was deeply hurt...because this is our homeland," said May Khine with the Buffalo Myanmar Association.

"We dare not to go under our own building," said Ma Sin Gasiri, a Buddhist nun in Myanmar. "We just stay on the street [to sleep]. At daytime, we just hide under the tree."

"The earthquake is the last thing the people need," said Hein Htet Aung, a student at SUNY Erie Community College.

"Pray for our community here, as well as pray for the people of Burma," said Faustina Palmintier, Karen Society of Buffalo.