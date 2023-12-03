'This is on my bucket list': Buffalo takes Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly December temperatures and some rain did not stop Western New Yorkers from hopping in the water for the 17th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

All proceeds from the event go towards Special Olympics New York — an opportunity for those with intellectual disabilities to compete in Olympic-style sports. Plungers had to raise $125 to participate, but many exceeded this number.

"I've always wanted to do this polar plunge for a long time," Lisa Dudley, a first-time plunger, said. "I'm getting older, and this is on my bucket list."

The event was held on Saturday at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

"I think it shows how everyone can rally together for a great cause and how supportive everyone really is," Maya D'Angelo, a volunteer, said.

Many wore costumes, such as reindeer ears, traffic cone hats and even a chicken onesie.

"The energy in the community is crazy," Valentina Krajacic, another volunteer, said. "I love coming out to community events and just volunteering. There are so many people here, and I just love being a part of it."

While some braced for the cold and other embraced the cold, it was all for a great cause.

"It's a crazy thing,"Dudley said. "Buffalo is crazy. We're a crazy town, and this is such an exciting event."