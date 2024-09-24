'This is not right': Some residents confused after receiving reassessment letters from City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Willie Stewart and his wife have lived on Highgate Avenue for 30 years and he was shocked when he received a letter saying his home is worth a lot more than he thought and that his property taxes may be going up.

"What am I gonna do? What are we gonna do? You know, we can't afford another house. I've retired myself too. You know, I've been living here 30 years. All of a sudden I see them jump up 100%, 60%, I don't care if it's $100 or $500 I can't afford it," Stewart.

He wasn't the only one shocked, his neighbors were too.

"My thing of it is where do we go from here how can — because this is — this is not right," James Hammond Jr. said.

Jason Shell, Buffalo’s Commissioner of Assessment and Taxation said the city wants everyone to pay their fair share and there is an appeals process.

"The purpose of the reassessment project is to pull everybody up to full market value," he said. "So it's a two-part system. It's our job to put the value and then any inconsistencies, it's the homeowner's responsibility, the burden of proof, to let us know that it's incorrect and we'll correct it."

If you want to appeal your assessment you can call (716) 827-1643, no later than October 9, 2024, 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to discuss your value.

The city said since the last reassessment project, market activity and fluctuations have resulted in assessments not being reflective of the full market value of most properties.

The Department of Assessment & Taxation contracted with KLW Municipal, Inc. and Emminger, Newton, Pigeon, & Magyar to assess nearly 94,000 properties.

One former member of Buffalo’s Common Council is siding with her neighbors. Betty Jean Grant is a longtime homeowner in the Bailey-Kensington area.

"Bought it in 1972," Grant said.

"Do you love it?" I asked.

"Yeah, three children have been raised in it now it's kinda big for my husband and myself but yeah I'm used to," Grant responded.

But from her perspective and her neighbor's this assessment doesn't make sense.

"It is kinda confusing it is very confusing but they could've kept the assessed value the same and just raise the market rate," she said. "I hope that does not cause [neighbors] to lose their homes."

For more information about the assessments, you can find it here.