'This is not just a job opportunity': 5/14 Memorial Commission in search of an executive director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 5/14 Memorial Commission is hoping to make the vision of honoring the 10 lives lost at the Tops on Jefferson a reality. But first, they are in search of an executive director.

“This is not just a job opportunity. We are seeking someone with the passion, commitment and courage to show them the immense responsibility of creating a space of remembrance, education and healing,” Mo Sumbundu, the Governor’s liaison for the 5/14 Memorial Commission, said.

The commission's chairman Reverend Mark Blue, Buffalo Urban League's president, Thomas Beauford and city and state officials came together Friday to announce the job opening, sharing it's an interim position for two years paying $130,000 with benefits included.

I asked how they agreed on that number.

“I think the commission members had a long conversation and looked at other models across the region, and after long conversations amongst the members, they settled on that number,” Sumbundu replied.

The project the executive director will oversee includes 10 interconnected pillars with the names of the victims and survivors of the Tops mass shooting. This person will also be responsible for developing a strategic plan to ensure that this memorial and museum come to life.

“This is an opportunity to lead a project that will have a widespread significance, not only for Buffalo, but for the entire nation in the continued fight against bigotry and hatred,” Buffalo Deputy Mayor Rashied McDuffie said.

The City of Buffalo is committing $1.1 million to help fund this position, and the state is committing $5 million for construction.

“We owe it to the survivors, to the families and to the entire community to select a leader with the vision and fortitude to bring this memorial to life,” Sumbundu said.

The deadline to apply is January 24. You apply on the Buffalo Urban League website. The job will also be posted on Indeed.