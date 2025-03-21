Watch Now
'This is fun': UB School of Nursing using VR to simulate interactions with patients

Goal is to address nurse shortage, especially in rural and underserved communities
The University At Buffalo is using virtual reality to help address a global nursing shortage.
BUFFALO — Students at the University at Buffalo School of Nursing are using virtual reality to get a taste of what it’s like to care for a patient.

“It can give them a very realistic experience,” said Assistant Professor Kelly Foltz-Ramos, who is the Director of Simulation and Innovation at the nursing school. “It's great because it's repeatable. It doesn't take a lot of space. It doesn't take a lot of resources, but it feels real.”

It’s also fun.

“It's almost like they're not learning, you know?” Foltz-Ramos told 7 News. “It's not like this is this is school. This is fun. We get to put on headsets.”

The goal is to address the nurse shortage — it's estimated that nearly a million registered nurses will leave the field by 2027 in the U.S. The program also aims to prepare nursing students for working with rural and under-served communities.

The school uses a VR program called UbiSim. The students put on headsets that make them feel like they’re in an exam room with a patient. The instructor watches along and can prompt interactions from the patient.

Daliana Rivera, a nursing student, said it’s a great way to prepare for caring for a real patient.

“It's such a great way to be able to think critically and adapt like we would in real life but in a safe scenario,” she said. “We're able to make mistakes and immediately after our scenario we're able to get feedback and it's great for growth. I feel like I've grown a lot during these scenarios.”

