'This is a much bigger infrastructural problem': High levels of lead found in Eastside yards

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Open Buffalo, Massachusetts Avenue Project, and Citizen Science Community Resources revealed soil testing results, showing many yards on the Eastside have high lead levels.

"The cleanup line, which is just a guideline, is 200 parts per million, and for 95% of the sample, it was

over 200 ppm. Some were in the thousands," said Jackie James, Founder of the Citizen Science Community Resources, told 7 News during a community meeting to warn neighbors about what is in their soil.

The organizations also walked through neighbors what the readings mean.

"It can be inundating at times, but the first way to combat this lead problem is to be aware of it. To let folks know that we are here to support them and show them how to stay safe," said James.

The high lead levels are believed to be from the GM American Axle Plant, and these four organizations hope the City will take action about the contamination.

"This is a much bigger infrastructural problem that the city, state, and other people need to be held accountable for and step in on," said Dr. Lourdes Vera.

The side effects of lead poisoning can lead to high blood pressure, kidney damage, and fertility problems, which is why the organizations won't just test the Eastside.

"We don't just want to go here; we want to go on the Westside; wee also want to go up to Kensington and Bailey," said Greg Glover, Climate Justice Fellow for Open Buffalo.

But remember to test before you stress.

"What folks need to know is not to get too alarmed because you have to be exposed to it for it to be detrimental to your health. So one of the best strategies is to avoid it," said James.

For more information or to get your yard tested, contact Greg Glover at 716-243-8777 ext.109.