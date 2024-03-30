'This can help alleviate stress': Buffalo Common Council offers lessons in financial success

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the constant sticker shock we're all facing at stores and with monthly bills, long-term investments are hard to wrap your head around.

The Buffalo Common Council wants to help you go from stressed to financial success with a free event.

"When you can't afford to do something, when you can't afford to pay your bills, you can't afford to pay your rent, it is a great deal of stress, so this can help alleviate that stress," said University District Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

The council held its inaugural workshop on the south campus of the University at Buffalo Saturday called "The Buffalo money Mastery Financial Literacy Workshop", a collaboration with local financial institutions.

Guests could attend classes like "A First time Home-buyer" class with M&T Bank or "Real Estate 101" with MMB Realty Group.

"You have to be shown how to do it, this is the first step to really trying to assist people who are in challenging situations how to better maintain their finances," said Wyatt.

Wyatt says the Common Council plans to host more of these workshops in the future.