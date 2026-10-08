BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo has won the legal fight to retain ownership of Templeton Landing, ending a months-long legal battle with the restaurant's California-based owners and handing the city control of one of its most prominent waterfront properties.

Judge Emilio Calaicavo last week ruled the city retains ownership of the property, handing a defeat to the restaurant's owners, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, who sued the city's development arm, Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, known as BURA. The owners argued a 2003 lease-to-own agreement with the city meant the property was now theirs.

But the city fought back, arguing that the owners breached the terms of the original agreement by operating Templeton Landing as a banquet and special events venue, rather than continually operating a full-service restaurant.

"It could have gone to a California-based firm; it's now going to be under city control," Nowakowski said.

WATCH: 'Think big': Buffalo wins legal battle over Templeton Landing, opening door to redevelopment

'Think big': Buffalo wins legal battle over Templeton Landing, opening door to redevelopment

With the ruling secured, the question becomes what's next for the waterfront property. Nowakowski said it is not simply a case of finding a new vendor, but redeveloping the entire parcel, including the massive parking lot.

"I want the City of Buffalo to think big. This is not the time to be parochial," the Fillmore District representative said. "I believe that a multitude of uses such as green space, keeping it open to the public and mixed-use development can completely change that section of the waterfront."

He wants the redevelopment to be the starting point for a transformation of the whole Erie Basin Marina. The judge's decision comes as construction is underway on nearby redevelopment projects at Canalside, designed to bring more residents and footfall to the waterfront.

"Those individuals are gonna need amenities, and I think redeveloping this parcel can be a contributing factor," Nowakowski said.

I contacted the city to ask about next steps for the property. In a statement, Deputy Mayor Thomas Baines said:

"Now that this multi-year period of uncertainty has ended, BURA is in communication with the tenant to determine next steps. This property presents a tremendous opportunity for the growth of Buffalo's waterfront. The administration will work with BURA to explore potential productive future uses." - Deputy Mayor Thomas Baines

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