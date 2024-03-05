'They're our engineers': BPS 'STEAM Lab' makes learning about the eclipse fun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Step inside Public School 54 and you'll find the STEAM Lab, a unique learning experience combining art with the STEM field — and the perfect way for students to learn about the upcoming solar eclipse.

As Buffalo prepares to see a total solar eclipse, now just over a month away, students at the Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence have an opportunity for unique, hands-on learning.

Lindsey Hanes, coordinator of the STEAM Lab, said the program is one-of-a-kind.

"A lot of our students don't have the opportunity to experience engineering concepts or understand design process until their high school years," Hanes said. "In the STEAM Lab, they get to learn that as early as kindergarten."

7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera visited the STEAM Lab and was met with an interactive solar eclipse display, raised hands and students who couldn't wait for April 8th.

Buffalo last saw an eclipse in 1925 — a fact students learned and happily recited. This rare occurrence in the 716 makes this opportunity for learning even more special.

"They've able to really share their ideas and work together in teams to really figure out solutions to solve problems," Hanes said. "That's why they're our engineers."

"I like to be an engineer because we can learn lots of new things, and we can learn how to do those things," Lanay Williams, a 3rd grader in the program, said. "If you ever get something wrong, that's okay because that just means you're learning from your mistakes."