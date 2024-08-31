'They're not being able to get out': Cousin of WNY women killed from domestic violence working on documentary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A grieving family has hopes to spread awareness.

Last month we marked two years since the death of Akeda Howton.

The 40-year-old was shot and killed by the father of her child the summer of 2022.

Akeda's death sparked a larger conversation surrounding domestic violence in a relationship.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the U.S. have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

It is a sobering statistic which is why Akeda's family is turning their tragedy and grief, into a resource for others.

A documentary on domestic violence is now in production.

Akeda's mother and cousin are voicing a message they hope sticks with young men and women: knowing the signs of domestic violence.

T-shirts are just one of the many items Anita Howton has to remind her of her daughter, Akeda Howton.

Akeda's mother, Anita Howton said, "She could retain things. She was smart. She would beat me at Jeopardy every night. Although, I wouldn't let her think that she beat me but she would, and I was like, how did you know that?"

Akeda would have celebrated her 43rd birthday on August 20.

Instead, her family celebrated her in memory through a balloon release to remember her precious life cut short by her baby's father.

"Her headstone was laid about two weeks before the balloon release and a lot of people that were there contributed to the headstone. Parents pushing past their grief were sponsors for her headstones. We wanted to have it there as a celebration of life," Howton said.

Howton told me Senator Tim Kennedy assisted with Akeda's headstones, as well as Parents Pushing Past Their Grief Inc..

Taniqua McDuffie is Akeda's cousin.

"I always saw her be like an older cousin and just beautiful. I kind of wanted to be just like her. I wanted to have the tattoos just like her. Just seeing her grow and kind of wanting to be like her, it was always an admiration for myself," Akeda's cousin, Taniqua McDuffie said.

Though based in Atlanta, she is in Buffalo for a limited time to work on a documentary shedding light on Akeda's death and to help others become more aware of domestic violence.

"A lot of women, especially in an African American community that this is happening to and they don't know the signs or they're in a relationship and they're not being able to get out of it, so I think this documentary will really show the signs and what to do when you're in this situation," McDuffie said.

Howton added, "What I want to know with young women is what does make you go back?"

Howton added, "I want young women to find a way to be able to recognize when they are with someone who is a narcissist or recognizes if there's help if you're in a domestic violence relationship."

McDuffie shared clips with me that will be used in the documentary.

"Right now, I'm just kind of doing a lot of interviews with family and friends and people that are close to her," McDuffie said.

In the meantime, Akeda's son, Kannon Legacy Howton, who was born prematurely and was one pound and one ounce at the time of her death, is now a toddler.

He is full of life and shares the same twinkle that Akeda had in her eyes.

"Akeda was a shining star. I don't know how she gathered so many friends and so many people that loved her but she had friends from everywhere and I didn't realize it until she passed, how many friends she had. She has a friend that comes to the cemetery and lays flowers there almost every month," Howton explained, "She was just a well-rounded, good person, loyal to her friends, and they were loyal to her and they still are. They help me with Kannon. My son, I don't know what I would do without him."

The documentary is still in its early stages.

McDuffie told me she expects to complete it by about 2025.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence.

Help and resources are always available, including the Family Justice Center at 716-558-7233, Haven House at 716-884-6000 and the National Domestic Violence Help Line at 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" at 88788.