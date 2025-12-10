'They're not alone': Buffalo organizations team up to provide holiday food distribution for families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the holidays just days away, Buffalo families received extra support through a free holiday food distribution at 1319 Jefferson Avenue. The event offered produce, pantry staples and festive treats to anyone who needed them.

The distribution was created by Agents for Advocacy, in partnership with Our Mommie Village and United Healthcare Community Plan of New York, all working to ensure that no family goes without this season.

"What we do is connect moms with the resources that they need. We are with them from the beginning of pregnancy on up to after the baby is born, and we kind of give them all the support and resources they need to make sure that they have a great support team," Sky Hart said.

Hart, a doula in training with Our Mommie Village, said the organization supports expectant mothers and shows up for families year-round.

"We are giving back to families, making sure that they have a little extra support with food, and we also have them getting acquainted with United Healthcare to make sure that people have insurance as well, and we're just spreading the love for the holidays and making sure families are well appreciated," Hart said.

Hart first met the organization while she was pregnant and is now a certified doula herself, graduating this Friday. She said support systems like these change lives.

"I just want to encourage moms to know that they're not alone and fathers as well, that they're not alone. They can get the support and resources that they need as long as they network, so networking is a big thing and just stay positive," Hart said.

United Healthcare emphasized that access to healthy food is critical for building stronger futures for children.

"We believe that healthy foods within the community, the younger population tends to thrive on that, not only physically but emotionally and academically," Jason Isbrandt said.

Isbrandt serves as New York State sales director for United Healthcare.

For advocates like Mark Talley, founder and executive director of Agents for Advocacy, the need is especially great on Buffalo's East Side.

"People, unfortunately, their salaries aren't keeping in standards compared to that inflation. It could be a struggle right now," Talley said. "So we try to give back to the people in the community, especially on the east side of Buffalo where I was born and raised, and unfortunately, they have some of the worst rates statistically compared to education, health, and as we just found out today, lead."

"If you're struggling right now, looking for a way to feed yourselves, feed your family for the holiday season, we have produce bags of, and other food that to try to help you in these hard times," Talley said.

The holiday distribution was open to anyone in the community for a chance to bring home a little extra comfort this season. 200 bags were made available.