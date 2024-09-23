'They’re going to demolish it': Buffalo church asking community for help repairing their roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pastor Betty White at Walking in God’s Ministry Holiness Church in Buffalo’s East Side is trying to save her building. The church has sat in the elements without a completed roof since March.

“It’s money wasted, that’s basically what it is, and he scammed us,” Pastor White said. “I don’t want to lose this church, I want to keep this church if I can, If the Lord allows me to.”

WKBW Pastor White tells 7 News the church has sat on Wohlers Avenue since the 1800s.

Pastor White tells 7 News that she hired a contractor to redo her church’s roof in March.

She tells 7 News she paid Andrew Bostic from F.O.P. LLC $44,000 to do the job, but things took a turn after work began.

“He said he was going to do the whole roof,” Pastor White said. “But he said he needed more money after the fact, [and he never finished the job].”

WKBW The roof on the backside of the church has since sunken in.

7 News reporter Derek Heid reached out to F.O.P. LLC and briefly spoke to Bostic.

“She don’t know what she’s talking about,” Bostic said.

He then handed the phone to La’sheri Cathcart with his board of operations. She said that they did the entire job they were paid to do.

“What she paid us for, we completed it. She is trying to add a back part of her roof that was not included in the job,” Cathcart said. “I think the F.O.P. is being blamed for the lack of resources they have in order to get the job done.”

The partially-roofless building has sat in the elements ever since, causing it to rapidly deteriorate. The roof on back of the building has since sunk in and the walls inside the sanctuary are bowing.

Pastor White tells 7 News they have until October 4 to secure funds to begin construction or else the city building inspector said they would step in

WKBW Pastor Betty White spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid inside the church on Monday.

“If we don’t get it, they’re going to demolish it,” Pastor White said. “To start, we need $5,000 to pay the architect.”

Anybody who would like to donate to help the churchcan do so at this link.