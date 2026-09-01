BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local family is sharing their story and hoping to find a living liver donor for their loved one, they are asking the community to learn more, spread the word and help give their family hope for the future.

“It would be a blessing, and you would be my hero. You would save my life,” Sonia Lozada said.

To those who know her, Lozada is a friend, neighbor, coworker, aunt and cousin.

WATCH: 'They would save my life': Sonia Lozada seeks living liver donor in cancer fight

'They would save my life': Sonia Lozada seeks living liver donor in cancer fight

But to her family, she is so much more, a wife, loving mother of four and proud grandmother of nine.

Lozada was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer with liver metastasis in July 2025.

In February 2026, doctors successfully removed the tumor in her colon. Lozada said she has since been told the cancer has spread to her liver.

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“They then found out it spread to my liver, but so far I have had surgery and they have removed the cancer from my colon, so I am free from that,” Lozada said.

Lozada has been evaluated for the transplant list, but she and her family are hoping a living donor can help her receive a transplant sooner.

“I am ready for it. I just need the donor,” Lozada said. “Chemotherapy is hard, so as soon as I can find one, it would be nice.”

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Lozada said she is doing her best to stay positive and keep moving forward.

“I try to keep going and keep my faith as much as I can,” she said. “To keep going, to not give up.”

A living-donor liver transplant does not require the donor to give up their entire liver. Instead, a portion of the donor’s liver is transplanted, and the liver has the ability to regenerate.

According to Lozada, potential donors would need to meet specific medical requirements, including having O positive or O negative blood. Her family says those interested should speak directly with the transplant team to learn more about eligibility and the donation process.

For Lozada, the request is personal.

“I am just asking God first to touch the hearts of anybody who is willing, out of the goodness of their hearts, to donate a piece of their liver,” she said. “You would be my hero and saving my life.”

She said her family is her motivation to keep fighting, including her husband and her grandchildren.

“My family still needs me, and my grandson and my husband. I don’t want to leave yet,” Lozada said. “That is how I get my energy and my strength.”

Now, Lozada and her family are hoping her story reaches someone who may be willing to learn more.

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“It would be a blessing,” Lozada said. “You would be my hero.”

