'They will be set back': Clarence parents push back on special education class relocations

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposed plan by the Clarence Central School District to relocate specialized education classes has drawn criticism from parents, who said the move could negatively impact students with special needs.

Parents said this move is in response to the district's growth. The district plans to do the following:

With an understanding that all student needs are individual and unique and will be reviewed through the CSE process, the potential implication for your child's program is highlighted:

We will be making the following transitions over the next few years:

2025-26: Incoming and current kindergarten students in the 8:1:1 program will transition from Sheridan Hill to Clarence Center.

2026-27: 2nd grade students in the 8:1:1 program will transition from Sheridan Hill to Clarence Center.

2026-27: The current 8:1:2 behavioral support program will relocate from Clarence Center to Ledgeview.

2028-2029: Final year any students in the 8:1:1 program will attend Sheridan Hill, full 8:1:1 program will be located at Clarence Center in 2029-2030.

However, some parents said the move was made without their input and could do more harm than good.

"Moving these kids will be detrimental to their well-being. They will have severe regressions with previously acquired skills and you can guarantee to find an emergence of new challenges," one Clarence Center Elementary parent told 7 News in an email.

That parent is Becky Radigan who attended Monday night's Board of Education meeting to express her concerns to the board directly, during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

Radigan said her son, Nick, who is in kindergarten and has autism, will be affected by the changes in the 2026-27 school year.

"These children are working so incredibly hard to try to reach their peers and to be able to eventually integrate into the general education population. If the district puts in this unnecessary hurdle in front of them, they will be set back and have severe regressions," Radigan told me before the meeting.

While Radigan praised the district for creating the specialized program supporting her son, she said removing him from that environment does not make sense.

"I'm hoping that as a result of tonight's meeting, our voices will be heard. The parents will be heard. We weren't consulted or asked how we think that this change will impact our family and our children. I hope that they see, collectively, we parents do not want this move to happen," she explained.

Clarence Central School District Superintendent Matt Frahm declined to comment on the matter. He said it is a private issue. However, he added that he is willing to speak with families individually.