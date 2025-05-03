'They play hard': Buffalo Bandits fans fired up ahead of NLL Semi-Finals opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Excitement ran high in Banditland as the Buffalo Bandits prepared to open the NLL semi-finals Friday night at KeyBank Center against the Vancouver Warriors.

Loyal fans were confident the reigning back-to-back champs would bring the energy and secure another win in the best-of-three series.

"The Bandits are going to win, without a question of a doubt," said Bandits fan David O'Brien.

"We rule," he said. "We've won the last two championship years. It's going to be a third," Mark Schirrmacher added.

One fan reflected on how attending games created lifelong friendships and memories.

"She's the reason I love this team," Adam Pappas said. "She brought me to my first game. It brings back such good memories. That's how he and I became best friends. We went to college together, were roommates. It was a great time."

Anthony Santana said he is confident the team will come out strong.

"We're going to get the offense going again," Santana said. "Matt Vinc, 100 percent, he is going to play like he did last weekend. Game one belongs to the Buffalo Bandits."

Even if the team did not take the W Friday night, fans said their support is unwavering.

"They're a great team. They play hard," said Xavier Gutierrez.

"We keep getting robbed by the Sabres and the Bills so I want something," Schirrmacher added with a laugh.

"Yeah, definitely. if they don't win tonight, it'd be a miracle," O'Brien said.

The Bandits won 9-3 in Game 1 Friday. Game 2 of the semi-final series will take place Sunday in Vancouver. If a Game 3 is necessary, the series returns to Buffalo on Saturday, May 10.