'They make me feel more confident': U.S. Men's Olympic team success increases popularity of boy's gymnastics

GETZVILLE, NY — The U.S. Men's Olympic Gymnastics team's recent achievement of winning a medal, the first since 2008, has sparked an increase in boys enrolling for gymnastics in Western New York.



The Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Center has experienced a significant increase in enrollment compared to last year.

Kristen Fahnestock, co-owner of the gym, mentioned that the enrollment for the boy's team has more than doubled following the Olympic Trials.

"In the boy's program right after Olympic trials we have seen a more than 60-percent increase in sign-up and enrollment," said Fahnestock.

According to boy's team coach Jake Hawley, the young age of the Olympic team has served as inspiration for his students.

"We have quite the gymnastics team to come to for the next Olympics, and to have what we have here growing I'm excited for what's to come," said Hawley.

Athletes such as 15-year-old Brayden Wilhelm have been motivated by the performance of the Men's Olympic gymnastics team this year.

The team's success, which resulted in bronze medals, has had a significant impact on Brayden and his teammates.

"I think it cool that they're all also in the NCAA right now, that they're all just like a team and they support each other," said Wilhelm.

The success of the Men's Olympic gymnastics team has also boosted the confidence of teenagers like 14-year-old Tyler Manning to pursue the sport.

"They make me feel more confident. When people ask what sport I do, I say gymnastics now and it's less of a shock to them," said Manning.

