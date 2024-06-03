'They learn life lessons': 1,000 girls complete spring 5k for Girls on the Run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the final finish line of an eight-week long program for 1,000 girls from all around Western New York.

Girls and their run buddies ran a 5k at the University at Buffalo North Campus for Girls on the Run.

"They've been training for this 5k for 8 weeks," said Meghan Cavanaugh, Program Director.

It's a non-profit for girls 3rd-8th grade that inspires girls to be happy, healthy and confident by finding creative ways to get them running.

"They learn all these life lessons, self-esteem, body image, how to become a good friend, how to become a great person in the community and we integrate all those positive things into running," said Cavanaugh.

It's non-competitive and is all about boosting their social, emotional and physical skills to set them up for the future.

