Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'They learn life lessons': 1,000 girls complete spring 5k for Girls on the Run

It's the final finish line of an eight-week long program for 1,000 girls from all around Western New York. Girls and their run buddies ran a 5k at the University at Buffalo North Campus for Girls on the Run.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 02, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the final finish line of an eight-week long program for 1,000 girls from all around Western New York.

Girls and their run buddies ran a 5k at the University at Buffalo North Campus for Girls on the Run.

"They've been training for this 5k for 8 weeks," said Meghan Cavanaugh, Program Director.

It's a non-profit for girls 3rd-8th grade that inspires girls to be happy, healthy and confident by finding creative ways to get them running.

"They learn all these life lessons, self-esteem, body image, how to become a good friend, how to become a great person in the community and we integrate all those positive things into running," said Cavanaugh.

It's non-competitive and is all about boosting their social, emotional and physical skills to set them up for the future.

For more info on how to join, volunteer or sponsor, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!