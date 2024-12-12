'They don't feel safe': Unhoused neighbors prepare for winter weather

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo's winter weather poses serious dangers to homeless individuals, with local organizations stepping up to help.

"If I were hungry, I probably would have been dead," said Marni Jones, who has been in and out of homelessness for 3 years.

Jones says Buffalo's winter storms are dangerous for neighbors without a roof over their heads, especially when winter weather brings wind chills well below zero.

"People that are homeless in the same situation as me and probably will freeze to death like last year we had a lot of people die because of being out here in the cold," said Jones.

With temperatures dropping below freezing and lake-effect snow heading for Buffalo, the Friends of Night People can help those seeking food, coats, and boots.

The Friends of Night People is just one of many organizations in our area dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence or who are just down on their luck. To these men, women, and children, it is much more than just four walls; it's a way to better themselves.

"I don't know where I would be; it would be harder. It would be harder to get food and clothes because the prices are too high," said Friends of Night People Guest James White.

The charity relies on community partnerships and donations to provide clothing to its guests and help connect them to resources for housing.

"Our main goal is to get people off the streets and in a safe place, so we provide linkages to shelters and other agencies where people can hopefully find permanent housing and a place to live," said Executive Director Joe Heary.

Care Coordinator Ioshie Ogiugo tells 7 News that many guests here are choosing to stay outside instead of seeking shelter, even in the snow and cold.

"Even though those shelters are available, they don't feel safe and unfortunately take their chances sleeping out in the cold," said Ogiugo.

