'They aren't prepared to react': WNY officers participate in Distracted Driving Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a time when local law enforcement urges the public to avoid distractions and keep their eyes on the road.

"Whenever someone takes their eyes off the road, even for a second, there are so many things happening so fast that they aren't prepared to react," Cheektowaga Police Officer Jeffery Scaglione said.

According to AAA, taking your eyes off the road for five seconds while driving at 55 mph is equivalent to traveling the length of a football field blindfolded.

WKBW Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Throughout the month, local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to identify and ticket motorists who aren't paying attention.

"If it leads to an accident, enforcement often results in tickets," Scaglione said. "In the case of reckless driving, we can make an arrest for a misdemeanor."

Distracted Driving Awareness Month targets both current and future drivers. Bill Collins, a driving instructor with AAA, works to change young driving habits.

"Just like the last generation learned never to drink and drive, these kids are growing up being told about the dangers of texting while driving," Collins said. "I think the message is getting through."