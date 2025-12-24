BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day like no other for children picking up gifts on Christmas Eve.

The Jefferson Avenue Clinic, home to Our Mommie Village in Buffalo, buzzed with excitement as more than 100 kids gathered to receive presents from the nonprofit Agents With Advocacy and their generous sponsors.

For mothers like Dashaun Baldwin, the event was a welcome relief.

“Definitely for the time of year to share, to give love, and just for the community to come together and have gifts for the kids, it’s amazing. I appreciate it,” Baldwin said.

Young recipients were equally enthusiastic. One parent noted, “She is definitely going to be happy. She’s an 8-year-old little girl and she loves everything in the book. She doesn’t care what it is, she is grateful for everything.”

WATCH: Agents for Advocacy spreads holiday cheer in Buffalo

'They are so grateful': Agents for Advocacy spreads holiday cheer in Buffalo

Volunteers emphasized that the toy drive was about more than just presents.

“We are doing our diligence in the community and helping out with what people need,” Mark Talley said, executive director of Agents for Advocacy.

Talley explained that this was the organization’s fourth annual toy giveaway.

“This year was extra special because we were able to give back to those in need,” Talley said. “Unfortunately, times are hard right now. Inflation keeps going up, salaries aren’t keeping pace, and around the holidays, people need help. When you’re paying daycare, $500 a week, it’s just tight.”

Talley admitted that he had doubts about hosting the event this year after his car, filled with gifts, was stolen earlier in the week.

“I had immediate doubts about canceling everything,” he said. “But thankfully, there were people in the community and my sponsors telling me, ‘You got this. Keep going. Put some smiles on these kids’ faces.’”

wkbw

Parents were grateful that their children could enjoy a happy holiday, even in a difficult economy.

“No matter how big or small the present is, or how tough the economy is, know that you’ve got love, people who care about you, and a community working together to make sure everyone is smiling,” Baldwin said.

Thanks to the efforts of Agents for Advocacy and their volunteers, this Christmas was brighter for the kids of Buffalo, leaving families with memories and smiles that will last far beyond the holiday season.