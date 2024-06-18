'There's nowhere to shop': Save-A-Lot at the Broadway Market slated to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Save-A-Lot inside the Broadway Market is one of the few chain grocery stores on the East Side. It may soon close.

The owner, Ron Horrigan, says that he's six months behind on rent to the Broadway Market and he's been dealing with rampant shoplifting, confirming a report in The Buffalo News.

Handwritten signs that read "Store closing" were on the front of the store and many of the shelves were nearly empty. Workers at the store said they were preparing to take on new jobs.

Shoppers on Tuesday were just learning the news that their store would close as soon as the end of the week and they were dismayed.

"It's bad because now the senior citizens don't have anywhere to go," Kevin Barney told 7 News. "There's nowhere to shop. Now people that don't have vehicles now they have to bust it or try to get a Jitney or whatever it is."

"You know, they're closing up everything in the neighborhood," Brian Marshall said. "It's a shame that's happening to us and everybody else is living so big, but the people down this way have been living like this for a minute."

There's a chance that this isn't a done deal. Horrigan and city officials told 7 News that they are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The state previously announced $38 million to renovate the Broadway Market.