'There's a lot' Boxwood trees being impacted by moths, disease

A viewer from Niagara County reached out to 7 News to explain why boxwood shrubs are dying.

Steve Castrogiovanni, an arborist and landscaper says three key issues in our region are impacting the boxwood shrubs.

Leafminers, which are little flies that burrow through leaves, and boxwood blight, which creates an oil spot on the leaf that will eventually fall off.

"That's a little more serious because if you have numerous boxwoods on your property if one gets infected it'll kill them all," said Castrogiovanni.

But the biggest problem is the boxwood moth, an invasive species native to Eastern Asia was detected in New York State in 2021 by the USDA.

Now, it has been seen in 8 counties across NYS.

Jacob Leeser an Extension Assistant for New York State Integrated Pest Management says to be cautious.

"Boxwoods are the most popular evergreen shrub in America and if I go for a walk around my hometown there's a lot of boxwoods," said Jacob Leeser, an extension assistant for NYS Integrated Pest Management.

Leeser says because the boxwood shrub is so popular -- everyone should check for the moths.

-Look for webbing along the branch

-The larvae are green and yellow with white, yellow and black stripes

-Look through May into October

If you think you have a moth you can report it here.

Some diseases can be prevented from spraying from your landscaper, so if you are unsure be sure to call the professional.

"If you're having a hard time controlling it on your own, call a professional and have them come out and they'll get it taken care of," said Castrogiovanni.