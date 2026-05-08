BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in Buffalo completed upgrades to its immersive exhibits, timed to coincide with America's 250th anniversary and the 125th anniversary of Theodore Roosevelt's inauguration.

A $100,000 grant from Erie County funded it. The system allows docents to activate each space with the touch of a button.

Executive Director Spencer Morgan said the project presented unique challenges.

"Introducing new modern technology and the infrastructure it takes to maintain it into a Victorian house is very, very difficult," Morgan said.

WATCH: Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site upgrades exhibits ahead of dual anniversaries

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site upgrades exhibits ahead of dual anniversaries

The Wilcox Family Library is among the spaces that benefited from the technology. It is the room where 50 people gathered in September 1901 to observe Roosevelt taking the oath of office following President William McKinley's assassination.

The museum at 641 Delaware Avenue is the only National Park Service site in Western New York. Former schoolteacher and current Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera says it's invaluable.

"Students in fourth grade learn about local history," Chimera said. "So, I just think having these hands-on locations is so important."