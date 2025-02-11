Judge temporarily halts Trump administration's planned cuts to NIH medical research grants

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing cuts to how medical research grants are funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The decision comes after 22 state attorneys general, including New York's Letitia James, filed a lawsuit arguing that the administration's plan to cap indirect cost reimbursements at 15% for universities and research facilities is illegal.

"This is just a major step back for the country and literally for us as a species facing unknown threats to our survival," said Fred Kowal, president of United University Professions. "It will mean that the United States will fall behind in terms of research and also be dependent on other nations when it comes time for getting cures to illnesses and God forbid another pandemic or virus that strikes."

The lawsuit claims that the proposed cap would disrupt clinical trials and potentially lead to layoffs and lab closures. In New York, Attorney General James noted that 250 institutions could lose up to $850 million if the policy is enacted.

"Buffalo benefits so much, as does New York State in general because of SUNY, because of the research that our members do. This will bring real harm to a lot of cities, especially where the university centers are, like Buffalo where you want to be a center of research and knowledge and learning, the next generation of healthcare and technology," Kowal said.

The NIH is the primary source of federal funding for medical and public health research in the United States. In Fiscal Year 2023, NIH spent more than $35 billion on almost 50,000 competitive grants to more than 300,000 researchers, according to the lawsuit.

That year, the University at Buffalo was awarded seven grants totaling $3,969,199. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was awarded two grants totaling $898,642.

I reached out to Roswell Park about the move. A spokesperson told me:

"We are currently seeking more information to understand the extent to which Roswell Park’s current or future grant awards from NIH agencies may be impacted by the Supplemental Guidance notice issued by the NIH on Feb. 7. These peer-reviewed funds, allotted only to the most promising and worthy projects through a competitive and merit-based process, support the various costs Roswell Park actually incurs in order to carry out the research. A reduction in federal support of this magnitude would have devastating consequences. We are hopeful this decision will be reconsidered by the NIH."



Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Spokesperson

Roswell Park has $62.1 million in active NIH grant funding.

The case is set to be heard on Feb. 21, as stakeholders await the court's decision on the future of NIH funding policies.