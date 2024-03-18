'The smile says it all': Woman receives gift from Buffalo auto shop after vehicle was stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Layla Ramirez doesn't outwardly appear to have a disability. However, she is living with auto-immune diseases that make it difficult for her to walk even short distances. It's why she needs her 2021 Kia Soul.

"It's like an extension of me," she said.

So when her vehicle was stolen three weeks ago while she was in Buffalo for medical treatments, she was in a panic.

WATCH: Woman's vehicle stolen while in Buffalo for medical treatments amid a continued rash of auto thefts

"That was the worst," Ramirez recalled of the morning she walked outside of her Airbnb in the Allentown area, saw the shattered window glass on the ground, and realized her car had been stolen.

"That was very stressful. Definitely a big deal for anyone but obviously it puts me into a more specific predicament," said Ramirez.

Police recovered her car shortly after she reported it was stolen and she just got it back from the shop. But she was worried it could happen again.

On Monday, D&R Automotive Restylers owner Dennis Snyder arranged for Ramirez to put a new high-tech alarm system in her Kia — for free. Ramirez was thrilled.

"I've never had anyone do something like that for me, especially strangers. It was definitely surprising for sure," she said.

Paula Andrea, the co-administrator of WNY Stolen Vehicles, reached out to Ramirez and Snyder to connect them.

Ramirez said she's grateful to both Andrea and Snyder for their kindness and generosity.

"I've never won anything and I feel like I just won something. I definitely did," she said.

Snyder said that last year his shop at 350 Seneca Street installed 900 alarms, many of them in Kias and Hyundais which are often targeted for theft.

He said he usually works with dealerships but can install them for car owners too, for $295.

Snyder told 7 News he was saddened to hear what happened to Ramirez and happy to help her.

"Look at that smile," he said looking at Ramirez. "She's going to be much more comfortable now with her car.. and not have to worry about that anymore."