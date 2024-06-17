'The size of an appleseed': How to protect your family from bed bugs during summer travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The summer of adventure is here! According to TSA, the summer of 2024 is expected to be the busiest summer of travel ever. The expected record travel comes after TSA saw record breaking numbers during Memorial Day Weekend including the single day record of 2.95 million people scanned through TSA on May 24th. Buffalo Niagara Airport was one of the many airports who saw the influx of travelers that weekend.

"We are already seeing some of our numbers that are up from 2023," NFTA Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib said. "For Memorial Day weekend, we actually saw about a 15 percent increase from last year so we’re just expecting those numbers to grow and grow".

With the busy travel expected, TSA is urging travelers to follow the recommended airport arrival times — two hours for international travel and an hour and a half for domestic. Khatib offered an important tip as you head to the airport.

"When you’re packing, make sure that you start with an empty bag," Khatib said. "People, especially from Western New York, we got a lot of hunters here. Sometimes, you leave ammunition, you leave guns, we do not want that to come through our airport".

Starting with an empty bag is the best way to ensure that you avoid bringing a prohibited item on the plane. It's also to the best way to be sure you don't come back home with unwanted guests — bed bugs.

"It's extremely easy [to get into your suitcase]", President of Buffalo Exterminators Robert Mettal said.

7 News joined Mettal and his co-worker at a bed bug assignment at a home in Buffalo. We talked to him about traveling and how bed bugs could affect a trip. He gave tips about what people should do when they first arrive to their hotels/lodging areas.

"They should pull off the sheets and the covers and look at the seams of the mattress," Mettal said. "If you’re strong enough flip the box spring as well. Usually around there, you’ll look for little dots, the excretion of the bed bug or they can possibly catch a bed bug which looks like a little appleseed".

When we went inside, we spoke to Mettal's coworker, Manager Brandon Shotwell who offered the tips about what people should do when they get home from vacation.

"First thing they should do is take a contractor bag, empty their clothes into it with the suitcase, tie it up. Seal it with duct tape that’s the best way to do it," Shotwell said. "Take it immediately to a washer and dryer."

If you do come across them when you get home, Shotwell urges you to act immediately.

"Immediately same thing. Bag, washer and dryer, then call an exterminator for an inspection," Shotwell said.

You can learn about more ways on how to protect your family from bed bugs during your travels here.

