'The road is deplorable': Prolonged Abbott Road reconstruction causes frustration for drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A construction sign on Abbott Road in Buffalo is now warning drivers to "use caution" while driving.

Residents say they're frustrated with potholes and bumps that are damaging vehicles.

Austin Parsons, a mechanic at Xtreme Collision who has worked at the locally owned auto body shop for more than five years, navigates the lengthy series of potholes and bumps daily to get to work.

"So, all the potholes, the bumps, you've got springs in here, that effects your steering," Parsons said.

Despite trying to avoid the worst sections, Parsons said the road is unavoidable for many daily activities.

"I try to avoid it, sometimes it's just not possible, you have to drive down it, there's a lot of stores on Abbott I go to, even going from here, going home, every day I take this road going home, and it's just absolutely terrible," Parsons said.

WATCH: Prolonged Abbott Road reconstruction causes frustration for drivers

Bryan Piazza, another local resident, compared the road conditions to rural areas outside the city.

"Up there more, it kind of looks like, when I was in New Mexico, on a back road, honestly, it doesn't look like a city road, that's for sure," Piazza said.

Piazza described Abbott Road as "the heart of South Buffalo" but expressed frustration with the lengthy construction timeline.

"It seems like they've been working on it for the last 10 years, honestly, it's crazy," Piazza said.

The poor road conditions are taking a toll on vehicles, according to Parsons.

"There's no doubt in my mind that it's caused some suspension wear and tear damage to almost any vehicle that would drive down it," Parsons said.

When asked about the road conditions on social media, more than 80 nearby residents responded with similar complaints.

Comments included descriptions like "I avoid it, bumpy, even, a mess," and "It's a rodeo zone and disaster waiting to happen."

Another resident noted the nearby hospital and rhetorically asked, "Can you imagine being in the back of an ambulance in that?"

In October, when deep trenches were present in the road, a city spokesperson said waterline work was wrapping up and the contractor was making temporary repairs to improve roadway surface conditions.

The final paving was scheduled to be completed in 2026 after new curbs are installed along the corridor.

When asked about the project timeline and remaining potholes, the city said the roadway remains part of the contractor's work zone and their responsibility to ensure safe conditions.

A city spokesperson said that the city's third-party inspection team will monitor roadway conditions throughout the winter and coordinate with the contractor on any additional temporary repairs necessary before substantial work continues in the spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.